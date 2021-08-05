MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra after being rescued from the flood-affected village. (Photos/ANI)

Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was among those airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters in flood-hit Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Mishra got stuck in a flood-affected village of Datia district where he had gone to help stranded people.

Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior and Datia are the districts hit by a flood in Madhya Pradesh.

On August 3, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who assured all possible help to the flood-hit state.

On August 4, Union Home Minister spoke to Chauhan and assured all possible help to the flood-affected state as well.

One column each of the Indian Army was deployed in flood-affected districts on August 3. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also conducted rescue operations across Shivpuri, Datia and Sheopur.

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 7 people stranded on the roof of a temple in Datia. (ANI)

