New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday rescued three people including two youth and an elderly man from their inundated house near Mowad village in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

"Today morning, #IAF launched a Mi17V5 helicopter to rescue 02 youth and an elderly man from their inundated houses near Mowad village in Balaghat,Madhya Pradesh situated along the banks of the overflowing Wainganga river," Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

According to IAF, the aircrew along with the Garud commandos, carried out the rescue operation with pinpoint precision and professionalism.

"The rescued persons were safely evacuated & handed over to the district administration at Balaghat police helipad for medical care," IAF said. (ANI)

