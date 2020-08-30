Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that her favourite pastry chef is her daughter Zoish Irani. Smriti shared three photographs of the cake prepared for her by Zoish on Instagram stories. Smriti Irani Deletes Her Post Sharing Yashraj Mukhate’s Viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ Video, Saying He Tweeted in Support of Pulwama Attack

The first photograph features the batter of the cake. Smriti captioned it: "Cookie batter @zoish_irani." On the second image she wrote: "My favourite pastry chef." Indian Matchmaking Producer Smriti Mundhra Reacts to Criticism: ‘The Job of the Show Isn’t to Sanitize the World of Matchmaking and Arranged Marriage’

Smriti Irani Shares Cake Made By Her 'Favourite Pastry Chef'

Smriti Irani Instagram Story 1 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Smriti Irani Introduces Daughter Zoish as Her Fav Chef

Smriti Irani Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The third picture has Zoish putting the cake batter in the container and Smriti hilariously captioned it: "Meri sehat ka raaz (reason behind my health)."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).