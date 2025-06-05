New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) organised the 3rd edition of its International Conference on "Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes" during the London International Disputes Week (LIDW) 2025, where Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai recapitulated the huge potential of growth in the India-UK economic corridor, aided by a robust cross-border commercial dispute resolution mechanism.

The symposium laid emphasis on "Synergising India UK Arbitration Practices" with dedicated panel discussions on "Hybrid Dispute Resolution Models in Indo-UK Commercial Conflicts" and "Bridging Dispute Resolution Mechanisms in India-UK to Enhance Trade & Investment," according to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

In a packed hall of legal luminaries and other stakeholders, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Chief Justice of India, inaugurated the Conference by delivering the inaugural address.

"The very foundation of the concept of arbitration and mediation can be found in Indian traditional values, where disputes were referred to the elders of the village. As India continues to solidify its position as a major player in the world economy, the significance of arbitration institutions is becoming increasingly important in enhancing India's standing as a hub for arbitration," CJI said.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law & Justice, while delivering the keynote address, highlighted that "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the "National Initiative towards Strengthening Arbitration and Enforcement " concluded in India, organised on October 23, 2016, has highlighted the importance of ADR.

Hence, there was a need to simultaneously facilitate a vibrant ecosystem for alternate dispute resolution, including arbitration, mediation and conciliation. This will provide additional comfort to investors and business. More importantly, it will also ease the case load on Indian Courts".

During the inaugural session, the Rt Hon Lord Michael Briggs of Westbourne, Judge Supreme Court of the UK, stated in his keynote address that "The statutory arbitration regimes in India and the UK are similar yet also different. In both, the statutory regime is embedded in our shared fabric of common law, which has for centuries recognised the right to a fair hearing in court.

The recent signing of the India-UK FTA and the enhanced cooperation in terms of arbitral frameworks, replacing the mechanism of litigation for commercial dispute resolution, holds the potential to enhance the bilateral economic relations in times that come".

Vikram K Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, in his special address highlighted "The India-UK FTA is India's most ambitious FTA to date. It isn't just about the figures; it opens up government procurements on equal footing with British companies and spans a range of services and sectors to let both our countries benefit.

The growth of commerce invites the growth of disputes unavoidably. However, eventually an efficient and effective dispute resolution is what will enhance innovation & private sector ingenuity, aiding the growth of commerce across the jurisdictions.

In his welcome address, NG Khaitan, President, ICA & Senior Partner, Khaitan & Co highlighted, "The Indian arbitral landscape is pro-arbitration which heightens investor confidence making India a preferred destination for international commercial dispute resolution. The New India is most cost effective and with best of arbitrators and mediators to aid commercial dispute resolution. Between 2016 & 2025, India mediated 7,57,000 through mediation in Lok Adalat, highest globally. This shows the reliability and trust the institution has garnered".

Arun Chawla, Director General, ICA and former DG FICCI, in his opening remarks underscored that, "The base and promise of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is unmistakable: to enhance bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030. This ambition is supported by greater services interoperability and increased professional mobility, especially for legal professionals, which holds particular significance. Legislative reforms in both jurisdictions are working tirelessly to advance this vision."

Karishma Vora, Barrister 39 Essex Chambers, London & Member of the ICA International Advisory Committee delivered the vote of thanks, emphasising the commonalities of dispute resolution in the UK & India within the India-UK economic corridor.

ICA is one of the oldest arbitral institution in India, established in 1965 with prominent co-founders Government of India & FICCI (India's apex & largest chamber for commerce and industry) among others. We have been a trailblazer in institutional arbitration with highest adjudication rate of arbitration matters in India.

Annually, the ICA adjudicates claims exceeding Rs 4000 crores (approximately USD 470 million), highlighting its significant role in dispute resolution. In addition to its role in spearheading institutional arbitration in India, ICA also has role in propagating and popularizing idea of ADR mechanisms, of disseminating information and educational material concerning arbitration processes and law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)