India News | ICCR Planning Courses on Indian Tradition and Culture

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The ICCR is planning online courses on traditional Indian knowledge systems (TIKS) to inform youngsters and others about Indian culture and traditions, its president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Wednesday.

Courses on TIKS will include training programmes on Indian traditional celebration practices such as rangoli and mehendi to those on Indian cookery which will include snacks, desserts and pickles, he said.

Also Read | Pregnant Elephant's Death in Kerala's Malappuram: Ratan Tata Calls It 'Meditated Murder'.

"There will also be courses on Indian epics, freedom struggle, Constitution and sustainable philosophy of our country among others," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sahasrabuddhe added that ICCR was exploring the possibility of becoming a single-window source of introductory knowledge of Indian culture and traditions.

Also Read | 129 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 in Telangana: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

He also informed that ICCR, along with the Ayush Ministry, was organising an international video blog contest on the upcoming Yoga Day and three awardees will be shortlisted globally.

The contest was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his Mann Ki Baat programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)