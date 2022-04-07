Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in a special court against two persons arrested in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) here last year.

The agency had filed the first charge sheet against three other accused in the case in December last year.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed in the NIA special court here against Fayaz Ahmad Khan of village Panzat-Qazigund (Anantnag) and Tawseef Ahmad Wani of Bangdara-Reshipora (Baramulla) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The official said the investigation has established that Khan and Wani are members of The Resistance Front (TRF). The duo, in connivance with their Pakistani handlers, were involved in spreading subversive activities in the Union Territory.

The case was initially registered at Bahu Fort Police Station in Jammu, following the recovery of the IED from accused Nadeem-ul-Haq from Bhatindi in June and was subsequently taken over by the NIA on July 19, 2021.

The spokesperson said Haq, a resident of Banihal in Ramban district, at the behest of his Pakistan-based handlers of The Resistance Front (TRF), a frontal organisation of the LeT, had attempted to execute an IED explosion in a public place in Jammu.

"Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy hatched by the Pakistani handlers of TRF, involved in recruitment and planning to activate a significant number of radicalised youth through social media platforms to target security personnel and public places with an intention to wage war against the government of India,” the NIA said.

On December 22 last year, the NIA filed the first charge sheet in the NIA court against Haq, Banihal-resident Talib-ur-Rehman and Nadeem Ayoub Rather of Shopian district's Checki-Choelend village.

