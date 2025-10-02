Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): In a significant step towards sustainable agriculture, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) on Thursday launched 'DharAmrut', a cutting-edge bio-stimulant designed to enhance crop yield and improve plant health significantly.

The launch event was held in Gandhinagar and was graced by Raghav Bhai Patel, Minister of Agriculture, Government of Gujarat, as the Chief Guest.

The event also saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Purushottam Rupala, MP, Rajkot; Dileep Sanghani, Chairman, IFFCO; K J Patel, Managing Director, IFFCO; A Laxmanan, MD, IFFCO-Nanoventions; Bhavesh Radadiya, Director, IFFCO; Sandeep Ghosh, Unit Head, IFFCO Kalol; Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director, IFFCO; the State Marketing Manager, and many co-operators and farmers from across the state.

DharAmrut is a scientifically formulated bio-stimulant made using amino acids, alginic acid, carbon, and essential trace minerals, developed through advanced colloidal processing technology.

It functions by regulating plant metabolism, fortifying cell structures, and enhancing the plant's ability to absorb and utilise nutrients efficiently.

Key benefits of DharAmrut include enhanced photosynthesis efficiency, improved overall plant health, a noticeable increase in crop yield, compatibility with all foliar nutrients, and adaptability to various cropping systems.

Experts believe that innovative products like DharAmrut will be instrumental in meeting the modern-day challenges faced by farmers--particularly those related to soil health degradation, climate change, and sustainable productivity.

IFFCO continues to lead the way in delivering advanced, eco-friendly agricultural solutions that empower Indian farmers and ensure long-term food security. (ANI)

