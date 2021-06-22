Chennai, June 22 (PTI) A 28-year-old employee of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at neighbouring Kalpakkam allegedly died by suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sathya Sai Ram, residing at Kalpakkam. He was working as category II trainee at IGCAR.

Police, who recovered the body on Tuesday, suspect it to be a case of self-immolation.

Though the cause of death will be established after an enquiry, police said a case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Ram had gone missing from his house in Kalpakkam on June 20 and a day later his father filed a missing complaint with the police.

"His body was found at Vayalur Palar," police sources said, adding that an enquiry was on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)