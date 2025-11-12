Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) will host the sixth edition of its international conclave on Globalising Indian Thought (GIT 2025) from November 12 to 14 at the institute campus. The theme of this year's conclave is "Lessons from Invisible India: Viksit Bharat - India @2047."

According to an official release, the inaugural session will take place at 4:45 pm on November 12 at the MDC Auditorium. The event will be inaugurated in the presence of Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), and Ambassador Vikas Swarup, former diplomat and author of Q&A, the book that inspired the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

The Globalising Indian Thought (GIT) movement, which began in 2020 with the inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has since been hosted in Mysuru and London before returning to Kozhikode for its sixth edition.

This year's conclave aims to explore the lesser-seen dimensions of India's growth story under three themes: Work, Women, and Worldview, reflecting the nation's workforce, women's role in progress, and India's changing global outlook.

The three-day event will bring together policymakers, academics, and thought leaders,s including Prof. Anil Gupta, Kiran Vyas, Erik Solheim, Lt. Gen. A.K. Singh, and Shishir Priyadarshi.

Highlights of the conclave include a photo exhibition by artist Lalit Verma, depicting the cultural vibrancy of the Purna Mahakumbh Mela, and a panel discussion featuring women leaders that focuses on gender, leadership, and representation in public life.

The event will conclude with the release of a Vision Document for Viksit Bharat, outlining key policy suggestions and collaborative ideas for India's journey towards 2047.

