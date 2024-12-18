The first batch of the Management Development Program (MDP) at IIM Shillong (Photo/ANI)

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis of Indian Institute of Management, Shillong inaugurated a five-day Management Development Program (MDP) designed for mid-level government officers of Arunachal Pradesh.

Scheduled from December 16 - December 20, 2024, the program aims to equip 30 officers, each with over 10 years of service, with the necessary skills and insights to enhance governance and public service delivery.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Decline in Early Trade Amid Foreign Fund Outflows; All Eyes on US Fed Interest Rate Decision.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by Sanjeev Ningombam, head of the Centre. He outlined the program's curriculum, focusing on its expectations and outcomes while highlighting its importance in fostering innovation, efficiency, and improved administrative practices in governance.

D P Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong delivered the inaugural address, where he underscored the pivotal role of administrative officers in driving good governance in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 18, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He emphasized the need for participants to adopt principles of integrity, initiative, and a people-centric approach in their work. He encouraged the officers to embrace change, adapt to evolving administrative dynamics, and focus on continuous learning to enhance both personal capabilities and organizational performance.

The program will focus on topics essential for modern governance, including leadership and team building, project management, technology and digital transformation in governance, and financial management, according to an official statement by the Institute.

The program will place a special emphasis on leveraging digital tools, such as e-governance platforms, GIS-based planning, and data-driven decision-making, as well as addressing critical issues of cybersecurity and data privacy in government systems, the statement added.

The sessions will include interactive workshops, discussions, and knowledge-sharing led by domain experts, offering participants practical strategies and actionable insights to address challenges in public administration.

"Through the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong continues to play a significant role in strengthening leadership, policy advocacy, and sustainable development in the northeastern region of India," read a statement by the Institute. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)