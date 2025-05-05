Mumbai, May 5: The Indian stock market will open today, May 5 (Monday), after being closed for two days due to the weekend. As soon as the share market opens for business, traders and investors will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Monday's trading session. That said, several stocks are expected to be in the spotlight as traders and market enthusiasts look forward to buying and selling stocks. Today, May 5, a total of 10 stocks are likely to be on focus. These stocks are DMart (NSE: DMART), JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL), Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), IRCON International (NSE: IRCON) and Adani Ports (NSE: ADANIPORTS).

Of the five stocks mentioned above, shares of Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), IRCON International (NSE: IRCON) and Adani Ports (NSE: ADANIPORTS) closed in green on Friday's trading session. On the other hand, stocks of DMart (NSE: DMART) and JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL) ended the last trading session on a negative note. In addition to the above five stocks, shares of GOCL Corporation (NSE: GOCLCORP), Gravita India (NSE: GRAVITA), Swiggy (NSE: Swiggy), Sunteck Realty (NSE: SUNTECK) and City Union Bank (NSE: CUB) will also be among the list of stocks to watch out for. Bank Holidays May 5-11: Banks To Remain Closed for 4 Days Next Week, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

At the end of Friday's trading session, stocks of GOCL Corporation (NSE: GOCLCORP) and Gravita India (NSE: GRAVITA) ended on a positive note. However, shares of Swiggy (NSE: Swiggy), Sunteck Realty (NSE: SUNTECK) and City Union Bank (NSE: CUB) ended their day in the red on Friday, May 2. Although the stocks listed above are likely to be in focus throughout the day, it's best to consult your financial advisor before buying or selling stocks during Monday's trading session. On Friday, May 2, the Indian equity indices ended the final trading session of the week with gains after witnessing a bout of volatility. Stock Market Holidays in May 2025: NSE and BSE To Stay Closed for 1 Day This Month; Check Share Market Holiday Date for the Month of May.

While Sensex closed at 80,501.99, Nifty settled at 24,346.70 at the end of Friday's trading session. Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Maruti Suzuki India, and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the Nifty ,whereas major losers included JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, and Nestle.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

