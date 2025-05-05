Grok 3.5 benchmarks were released ahead of the official launch of Elon Musk's xAI. The charts showed that the Grok 3.5 outperformed Grok 3 and other leading AI models, such as Gemini 2.5 Pro and o3. Elon Musk announced that Grok 3.5 version would be launched soon with powerful capabilities and would offer answers (results) of the questions that did not exist on the internet. The Grok 3.5 leaked results showed 95.6% on AIME'24, 92.3% on AIME'25, 88.2% on GPQA Diamond, 58.1% on SimpleQA and 87.3% on MU performance benchmarks. Grok Voice Mode Released for iOS and Android Apps for SuperGrok Subscribers, Allows Interacting With xAI Chatbot via Talking.

Grok 3.5 Benchmarks Leaked Ahead of Launch

Holy moly, Grok-3.5 is insane! These benchmarks are nuts. Big if true https://t.co/yEiBW1zlsQ pic.twitter.com/Do2z0JVayd — Chubby♨️ (@kimmonismus) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)