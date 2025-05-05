Raigad, May 5: Several people were feared injured after a bus overturned on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district. The accident occurred near Karnala in Raigad. Further details awaited. Maharashtra Bus Accident: Several Injured After Private Bus Overturns on Mumbai-Goa Highway Near Raigad’s Karnala (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Bus Accident

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Several feared injured after a bus overturned on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Karnala, Raigad district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3AfVBjoZjC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Atleast 35 people were injured after a private bus overturned in Karnala, Raigad district last night. No casualties have been reported. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/ZR6PAiyxzQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2025

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)