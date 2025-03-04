New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The government plans to turn the Indian Institute of Mass Communication into a world-class media university with the best facilities and partnerships with global organisations, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 56th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Vaishnaw said the media industry was undergoing massive change and newer opportunities were being created for the students to prove their potential.

"New opportunities are being created. Earlier, there was limited scope for work. Today, the scope is unlimited. You are 400 students, you can start 400 new channels or 400 new enterprises. Such is the scale of opportunities," he said.

He exhorted the students to adapt to the changing environment and be ready to take on greater challenges as they step out of college.

Vaishnaw handed out postgraduate diploma certificates to more than 400 students of nine different courses of the 2023-24 batch.

Students from IIMC - New Delhi and its five regional campuses -- Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu -- were conferred their diplomas during the ceremony.

Additionally, 36 outstanding students were honoured with medals and cash awards in recognition of their academic excellence.

This was IIMC's first convocation after it received the 'deemed-to-be-university' status from the Union education ministry last year.

