New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched the second batch of its Certificate Programme in Generative AI to meet the soaring demand for future-ready AI professionals. Delivered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), this six-month executive learning experience empowers learners with deep expertise in Large Language Models (LLMs), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and responsible AI practices. The programme aims to scale innovation among professionals and drive transformation while building scalable AI solutions across industries.

Reflecting on the significance of this programme, Prof. Tanmoy Chakraborty, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, said, "The Certificate Programme in Generative AI is built on the conviction that Generative AI will define the future of innovation, creativity and decision-making. We are preparing professionals not merely to understand AI, but to architect the frameworks through which it will shape industries and society. Our aim is to equip learners with a rare blend of depth, responsibility and practical acumen, ensuring that they are future-ready in every sense of the term."

Also Read | 'I Will Come Again': Man Posing As Delivery Agent Rapes Woman Techie After Entering Her Pune Flat, Clicks Selfie and Leaves Threatening Message on Her Phone.

A study by PwC projects that AI could contribute up to USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, positioning it as one of the most economically transformative technologies of the modern era. A report by BCG reveals that while most companies are investing in AI, only around 26% succeed in scaling it to deliver measurable value. Additionally, EY's 'The AIDEA of India' report indicates that India is on the cusp of a Generative AI revolution, potentially adding USD 1.5 trillion to the GDP by 2030. These insights reinforce the immense opportunity and value presented by the GenAI wave, which is poised for widespread adoption and significant global impact across enterprises.

The Certificate Programme in Gen AI is designed to serve professionals working across domains such as data science, machine learning, software engineering, digital product management and applied research. It also welcomes academicians and technology enthusiasts seeking to transition their careers towards advanced applications of artificial intelligence.

Also Read | Congress vs BJP Over Farmers' Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Maharashtra Govt Over Suicides of Kisans, BJP Counters With Data During Maha Vikas Aghadi Rule.

Eligible applicants must hold a graduate or postgraduate degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematical disciplines, and successful learners will be conferred with E-Certification by IIT Delhi CEP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)