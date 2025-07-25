Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 25 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Researchers have developed an eco-friendly composite material made of 'Bambusa tulda', a fast-growing bamboo species in Northeast India, combined with biodegradable polymers.

Due to its properties, such as high strength, thermal stability, low moisture absorption, and cost-effectiveness, the developed composite is a suitable replacement for conventional plastics used in automotive interiors.

In a press release, IIT Guwahati stated that, led by Dr. Poonam Kumari, Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, the research not only addresses the problem of plastic waste but also provides a solution to the growing global demand for greener materials, particularly in the automotive manufacturing industry.

"The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious journal, Environment, Development and Sustainability (Springer Nature), in a paper co-authored by Prof. Poonam Kumari, along with her research scholars Abir Saha and Nikhil Dilip Kulkarni from IIT Guwahati," said the press release.

IIT Guwahati researchers tested four bamboo-based composite formulations consisting of Bambusa tulda fibres reinforced with bio-based or petroleum-based epoxies. By treating the bamboo fibres with alkali, the team improved its compatibility with the base polymer, resulting in enhanced durability for real-world use.

The developed formulations were then evaluated on 17 different parameters to test their tensile strength, thermal resistance, impact durability, water absorption and cost per kilogram, among others.

"While these formulations had distinct strengths, none of them had all the properties to provide a balanced and high-performing option. To identify the same, the team used Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM), a structured evaluation method. The results showed that the bamboo composite made with bio-based epoxy FormuLite was the best-performing option, exhibiting low moisture absorption, significant thermal stability, and mechanical strength. The cost-effective nature of the composite, priced at Rs. 4300 per kilogram, makes it an eco-friendly solution for automotive parts, such as vehicle dashboards, door panels and seat backs, among others," said the press release.

Speaking about the developed composite, Dr. Poonam Kumari said, "Developed composite can be used for designing components/parts in consumer electronics, automobiles, aerospace, sustainable building materials, etc. The product will replace wood/iron/plastic components, and will have a similar cost, leading to the fulfilment of SGD goals (7, 8, and 9). This development is in line with the Make in India policy under the Green Tech Revolution."

The team is currently conducting a full life cycle assessment of the developed composite to measure its environmental impact from production to disposal. As the next step, the research team plans to apply industrial techniques, such as compression modelling and resin transfer, to scale up production. (ANI)

