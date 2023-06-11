Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday paid a visit to the construction site of the under-construction bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati and took stock of the progress of the construction work.

According to the official statement, Chief Minister Sarma boarded a ship at Lachit Ghat and took close inspection of the works across the river up to North Guwahati. During his on-site inspection, CM Sarma held a discussion with the construction engineers of the executing agency as well as PWD.

While addressing the media, Chief Minister Sarma said that the IIT will be engaged to carry out its quality auditing.

"Out of the total Rs 2600 crore financial outlay, till date, Rs 1900 crore have been spent. In view of the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar, special attention and monitoring have been laid with regard to the construction of this bridge. An IIT will be engaged in the quality auditing of the under-construction bridge so that the bridge meets all safety protocols," Assam Chief Minister Sarma said.

Assam Chief Minister also took stock of the risk management taken into consideration during the construction of the bridge. The Assam Chief Minister also took a view of the presentation prepared by the executing agency and the PWD and assessed the financial and physical progress of the bridge, an official statement said.

He also said that the bridge will be dedicated to the service of the nation by next year.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika also accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit. (ANI)

