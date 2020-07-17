New Delhi, July 17 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have decided to relax admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

"Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 615 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Reaches 27,789: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

"Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained," the minister said in a series of tweets.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations, he tweeted.

Also Read | UN ECOSOC 2020: 'One of The Best Recovery Rate, Assistance to Over 150 Nations', PM Narendra Modi Highlights India's Role in COVID-19 Fight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)