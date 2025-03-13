Bhubaneswar, Mar 13 (PTI) The Special Task Force of the Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday busted an illegal gun manufacturing unit in Cuttack city and arrested four persons, a police officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, an STF team raided the Bayalis Mouza area on Thursday and busted the unit operating inside a makeshift facility near a cattle shed, he said.

Police have seized more than 30 pistols, gun-making machines, tools and raw materials from the spot, and arrested four persons in connection with this, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

