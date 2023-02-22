Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by actor Mohanlal seeking to quash the order of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court which dismissed the State Government's plea to withdraw the prosecution case against him pertaining to illegal possession of ivory.

Justice A Badharudeen allowed the revision petition filed by the State Government against the order of the Magistrate Court and remanded the matter for fresh consideration.

Mohanlal's plea contended that "The only ground relied upon by the Magistrate was that the validity of the certificate of ownership issued by the Government as per declaration made under Section 40(4) of the Wildlife Protection Act is still pending before the Kerala High Court in a PIL."

After the Income Tax department recovered illegal ivory during a raid at the actor's residence, a case was registered by the Forest Department in 2012.

Earlier in June 2022, the lower court had dismissed the State Government's plea to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against Mohanlal. (ANI)

