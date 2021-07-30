New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday appealed to the civic body to illuminate dark spots on streets in the area to ensure greater safety of the masses, officials said here.

The MP brought it up during his meeting with East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, Municipal Commissioner Vikas Anand and other senior officials at the EDMC's headquarters at Patparganj.

Adequate street lights should be provided for ease of people, and dark spots should be illuminated, Gambhir was quoted as saying in a statement by the EDMC.

The officials told the East Delhi MP that 1.16 lakh LED-based street lights were installed last year, and dark spots would be identified and illuminated.

Gambhir also asked the EDMC to look into construction of a multi-level car parking facility at the Gandhi Nagar market.

He discussed about the situation of the Ghazipur landfill site and ways to reduce its height.

The officials said 20 trommel machines were already in service for waste segregation.

The BJP MP also discussed the door-to-door garbage collection system of the EDMC, they said.

