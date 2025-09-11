Patna (Bihar) [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will again form the government in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Piyush Goyal said that the double-engine government of the alliance is working to give Bihar a bright future.

"I feel very proud of seeing the development in Bihar and the enthusiasm among the youth of the state. The way PM Modi at the Centre and Nitish Kumar in the state, by the way of a double engine govt, are working to give a bright future to the state...I am sure after witnessing the development in the state, a BJP-NDA govt, in the leadership of Nitish Kumar, will be formed again," Piyush Goyal said.

Earlier in the day, Piyush Goyal addressed a press conference in Patna, where he targeted the opposition over derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother at a rally in Darbhanga during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

"The Opposition is looking for a reason to defeat us. I strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi for abusing PM Modi's mother. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav that no matter how much you speak or abuse, the people of Bihar won't be misled; the people of Bihar are intelligent," he said.

Goyal further said that under the leadership of Nitish and PM Modi, the NDA government is ready to serve Bihar, and with full confidence. "The NDA will take Bihar to new heights," he added.

Moreover, Piyush Goyal also praised the new GST reforms, saying that as things become cheaper, demand will increase, and this will lead to a boost in the business industry.

"Recently, the Central government have done the work of making almost every daily item cheaper by making a big change in GST. Toothpaste, oil, clothes, watches, shoes, and stationery for school-going children all have become cheaper...Making many things available at 0% GST," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar elections are set to be held later this year, in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date. (ANI)

