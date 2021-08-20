New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain inspires everyone to strive for a fair and egalitarian society.

He said Imam Hussain will be always remembered for his selfless sacrifice.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2021 To Be Declared on August 23; Students Can Check Scores Online at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

"He fought valiantly for truth & justice till his last breath. His supreme sacrifice inspires everyone to strive for a fair and egalitarian society," the Vice President Secretariat said, quoting Naidu.

Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family on Ashura, the 10th day of Islamic month Muharram.

Also Read | Haryana: 25-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Gurugram’s Pataudi; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)