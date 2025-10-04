Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to a cyclonic circulation that is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The districts under warning with heavy rain include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvannamalai.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in these districts, with isolated areas potentially experiencing thunderstorms and lightning.

In a message on X, the Meteorological Centre Chennai lists the following areas: Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Salem, Sivaganga, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in many parts of Tamil Nadu due to cloud cover and rainfall. Squally winds with speeds of 40-50 km/h are possible in coastal areas, and fishermen have been advised to stay ashore.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea due to rough sea conditions and strong winds. Residents are advised to exercise caution in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

Authorities have been advised to maintain a high alert for possible flooding and traffic disruptions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7.

According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the nothern Maharashtra coast until October 5.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.

The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning.

District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains. (ANI)

