Ranchi, July 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued flash flood warning for 13 Jharkhand districts amid prediction of heavy rainfall in parts of the state, an official said. The IMD has issued the warning for Bokaro, East Singhbhum, Giridih, Gumla, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Palamu, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Saraikela, Simdega and West Singhbhum districts till 5.30 pm of Tuesday.

"Surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas," IMD said in its bulletin. An 'orange' alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in parts of Jharkhand till July 17, the IMD official said. The alert has been sounded for Gumla, Simdega, Khunti and West Singhbhum districts, which are likely to experience torrential rain between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, the IMD said. Jharkhand Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 6 Districts Including Ranchi, Predicts Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm for Next 2-3 Hours.

Palamu, Latehar, Garhwa and Hazaribag may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am on July 16, while Palamu, Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribag and Giridih may experience similar rainfall between 8.30 am on July 16 and 8.30 am July 17, it stated. A 'yellow' warning for heavy rainfall has been sounded for six Jharkhand districts including Ranchi on Monday. Jharkhand Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms Accompanied by Gusty Winds, Widespread Rainfall in State Over Next Few Days.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said the rainfall would be caused by a cyclonic circulation and trough. Jharkhand has recorded 61 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 13, he said. The eastern state received 510 mm of precipitation against the normal of 316.7 mm during the period.

