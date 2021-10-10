Kochi, Oct 10 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for six districts in the state for October 12, 13 and 14, predicting heavy rains.

The weatherman, in a 4 PM bulletin, issued an Orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for three days.

Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

Currently, all of the southern districts of the state have been put on Yellow alert.

"Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 10 and 11 of October 2021. Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 12 to 14 of October 2021," the IMD website read.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

