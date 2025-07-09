Nagpur, Jul 9 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heavy rains in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, prompting the administration to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges here on Wednesday, officials said.

Some of the state highways in Nagpur have also been closed for traffic due to the overflowing drains and rivers here following heavy rains over the past few days, according to the District Information Office.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Nagpur and Wardha, orange alert for Amravati and Yavatmal, and yellow alert for Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia districts of the Vidarbha region on Wednesday.

Nagpur Collector Vipin Itankar in an order said many parts of the district have been witnessing heavy rains and the possibility of a flood-like situation cannot be ruled out.

Many roads in different talukas of the district have been innundated. To avoid any untoward incident, all schools and colleges in the district have been declared closed on July 9, it said.

As per the IMD's regional meteorological centre here, Nagpur recorded 172.2 mm rainfall in nine hours between 8.30 pm on Tuesday and 5.30 am and Wednesday.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Nagpur and Wardha districts, saying thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall is most likely at a few places.

