New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) launched panchayat-level weather forecasts on Monday to provide weather information directly to the farmers in every gram panchayat.

The panchayat-level weather forecasts will be available in 12 Indian languages, including Odia.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

The IMD celebrates its 150th year of service to the nation, commencing from January 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025.

The IMD will complete 150 years on January 15, 2025, as the principal government agency in all matters relating to meteorology and allied subjects.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

IMD Scientist Sanjeeb Dwivedi said, "IMD celebrates its 150th year of service to the nation, commencing on its foundation day on January 15. Panchayat-level weather forecasts start in 12 languages, including Odia. In a significant expansion of its coverage, the IMD will provide panchayat-level weather forecasts. The weather office also launched 'Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam' services on the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of IMD."

Meanwhile, lauding the IMD for issuing timely forecasts of weather events such as cyclones that helped save lives, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that the IMD's impact extends beyond the borders as neighbouring countries also rely on its expertise, as "evidenced" during cyclone 'Mocha'.

"IMD's impact extends beyond our borders. Our neighbours also rely on IMD's expertise as evidenced during Cyclone Mocha. Our technological progress is also an important mechanism of soft diplomacy because relationships are defined by what a country has to gain from another in economy and technology," Dhankhar said.

He also said that the MeT department is touching every life, be it farmers farming the land or jawans guarding the borders.

Launching the yearlong 150th anniversary celebrations of IMD, Dhankhar said that the IMD acts as a safety net protecting our national interest, shielding our citizens from the wrath of nature.

"IMD is much beyond just weather forecast, and I am saying this because I am the son of a farmer. IMD acts as a safety net protecting our national interest, shielding our citizens from the wrath of nature, and of course, it is extremely useful for our security concerns. We have come a long way. From agriculture to healthcare, aviation to energy, it is present in our lives and with an affirmative stance. Farmers farming the land to jawans guarding the borders, IMD plays a critical positive role," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)