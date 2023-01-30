New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): After heavy rain on Sunday in many north Indian states, the weather department on Monday said that a mercury drop by two to three degrees Celsius is expected in Delhi-NCR.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees celsius on Monday in New Delhi. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees celsius.

Naresh from the India Meteorological Department while talking to ANI said, "The effect of continuous snowfall in the hilly areas will be seen in the plains due to which there may be a temperature drop in the coming days."

"No cold wave effect would be observed. There may be a drop in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees in the coming days including Delhi and NCR, due to which the cold may increase," added the IMD representative Naresh.

"In areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, over 60-millimetre snowfall has been observed. While in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR, heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded," added the IMD representative.

"In New Delhi specifically, 2-millimetre rain was recorded," said Naresh.

The IMD official explained that the reason for the heavy rain on Sunday was western disturbances. He said, "Due to a strong western disturbance, moderate to heavy showers of rain over the northern half of the country was observed."

Speaking of the rain, the IMD representative claimed that there are no chances of rain in Delhi-NCR on Monday. However, a drizzle can be seen in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

