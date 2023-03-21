Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds in parts of Maharashtra during the next three to four hours.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours", IMD said on Tuesday.

Mumbai woke up to rain lashing several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted moderate-intensity rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Siyana (UP) Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Billari, Milak, Bareilly (UP) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD. (ANI)

