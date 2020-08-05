Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The MeT department on Wednesday warned of intense spell of 30 to 50 mm rainfall per hour with strong winds in Mumbai and suburban areas.

As per an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department at 6 pm, strong winds could reach up to 70 to 80 km per hour speed and occasionally gust to 100 km per hour in the next three to four hours.

This intense spell could result in heavy water-logging and flooding in low-lying areas of the city and suburbs, disrupting road and rail traffic.

The department also warned of the possibilities of tree falls, landslides and dangers to old and dilapidated structures.

