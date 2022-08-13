Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Art and Culture Minister BD Kalla on Saturday urged the Central government to implement the recommendations of Sanskrit Commission set up by the United Progressive Alliance government.

He was addressing a programme at Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy here.

"Vedas are science, not books and the world can be benefited by the use of the knowledge contained in it," the minister said.

He described the Vedas as an invaluable heritage of world literature, adding, "The welfare of the world can be achieved by using the knowledge contained in it. The Veda is not a book, it is a science."

Kalla said Sanskrit, the language of the Vedas, presents one of the greatest examples of secularism.

"The Sanskrit language is the lifeblood of Indian culture. The Centre should implement the recommendations of the Sanskrit Commission set up by the Manmohan Singh government," he added.

