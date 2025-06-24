Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the state is witnessing a transformative phase of development, driven by rapid improvements in road infrastructure that are bridging not only geographical distances but also narrowing economic and social gaps between the hills and the plains.

CM Dhami highlighted that enhanced road connectivity is laying the foundation for a self-reliant Uttarakhand, advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Developed India.'

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Continuous improvement in road connectivity in Uttarakhand has given a new pace to the state's development. Now, with the construction of all-weather roads, bypass routes, tunnels, and modern bridges, the distance between hills and plains is not just geographical but is also shrinking economically and socially."

"The unprecedented work done in the field of road connectivity is the foundation of a self-reliant Uttarakhand, a strong step towards realising the vision of a 'Developed India' as envisioned by the respected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," the post added on X.

Meanwhile, on Monday, CM Dhami took part in an event at Parade Ground, Dehradun, to mark International Olympic Day. He honoured players who won international and national medals and administered the oath of sportsmanship.

He said that this day is dedicated to sportsmanship, unity, and peace. The Olympics are not just a competition but a symbol of dedication, sadhana, and national pride.

Chief Minister Dhami said extensive work has been done to promote sports in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is now emerging as a winner, not just a participant. In the 2023 Asian Games, India performed best with 107 medals, while 126 players from India qualified for the 2020 Olympics, which shows the strength of the sports ecosystem in the country.

He further said that the state government is committed to developing Uttarakhand as 'Khel Bhumi'. In the recently held 38th National Games, the players of Uttarakhand made the state proud by winning 103 medals. He added that work is being done rapidly towards establishing 23 sports academies, the Sports University Haldwani and the Women's Sports College Lohaghat in eight major cities of the state. (ANI)

