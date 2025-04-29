New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) An exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha enshrined at a vihara in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath will be held in Vietnam during the gala celebrations of the United Nations Day of Vesak in May, the culture ministry said on Tuesday.

Before that, the Holy Relics will be ceremonially brought to Delhi on Wednesday and placed in a "special protected enclosure" at the National Museum for prayers, it said in a statement.

On May 1, the Holy Relics will be transported from the National Museum with great reverence and escorted by senior monks with full religious sanctity and protocol to Ho Chi Minh City by a special Indian Air Force aircraft, it said.

The sacred relics will be ceremoniously enshrined, venerated, and worshipped at several important sites.

These include the At Hanh Tam Monastery in Ho Chi Minh city from May 2–8,(coinciding with the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025); the Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province from May 9–13, (Southern Vietnam's national spiritual pilgrimage site); the Quan Su Monastery in Hanoi from May 14–18, (headquarters of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha), and finally the Tam Chuc Monastery in Ha Nam Province from May 18–21 (the largest Buddhist centre in Southeast Asia), the statement said.

"A high-level delegation from the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) led by Secretary General Ven. Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, including members of the Governing Council, are attending the Holy Exposition ceremonies and the Vesak celebrations in Vietnam," it said.

The delegation will be led by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, the ministry said.

