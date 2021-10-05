New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) In a big reshuffle in the higher judiciary, as many as 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred on Tuesday.

The Law Ministry put out a list of the transfers and postings on Twitter.

The transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium around a fortnight back.

There was a bigger reshuffle some years ago involving 23 judges of high courts.

According to the list tweeted by the Department of Justice, Justice Jaswant Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court stands transferred to the Orissa High Court, while Justice Sabina of the Rajasthan HC has been sent to the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra of the Orissa High Court has been transferred to the Uttarakhand HC. Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava of the Chhattisgarh High Court stands transferred to the Rajaasthan High Court.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Patna HC has been transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, while Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Bombay High Court has been sent to the Telangana High Court.

The Gujarat High Court's Justice Paresh R Upadhyay stands transferred to the Madras HC, while Justice M S S Ramachandra Rao of the Telangana HC has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Calcutta HC's Justice Arindam Sinha has been sent to the Orissa HC. Justice A M Badar of the Kerala High Court stands transferred to the Patna High Court.

Justices Yashwant Varma, Vivek Agarwal Chandra Dhari Singh and Ravi Nath Tilhari (all Allahabad High Court) have been transferred to Delhi HC, Madhya Pradesh HC, Delhi HC and Andhra Pradesh HC respectively.

Justice Anoop Chitkara of Himachal Pradesh HC has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana HC.

The notification on the transfers have been issued.

