Sonamarg (J-K), Jan 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that he would keep promises he had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a statement seen as an oblique reference to the demand for restoration of statehood voiced strongly by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"Yeh Modi hai, wada karta hai toh nibhata hai. Har kaam ka ek samay hai, aur sahi samay pe sahi kaam bhi hone wale hai (This is Modi who keeps his promises. And right things are going to happen at the right time)," the prime minister said at a large public meeting where he shared the stage with Abdullah after inaugurating a strategic 6.4-km tunnel between Srinagar with Sonamarg.

Terming Kashmir as India's crown, Prime Minister Modi also said the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' will be achieved only when this crown is bedecked with jewels.

Speaking earlier at the function, Abdullah pressed for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as promised by the prime minister before the assembly elections in September last year and said, "My heart believes that you will fulfil this promise soon".

"You also promised (assembly) elections within four months and you stayed true to your words," he said.

Without making a direct reference to the issue of statehood, Modi assured the gathering that all promises would be kept and the right things would happen at the right time.

The prime minister said he wishes Jammu and Kashmir to be beautiful and prosperous. "There is an atmosphere of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and we have seen its effect on tourism. Kashmir is writing a new saga of development today," he said.

"Jammu and Kashmir of the 21st century is scripting a new chapter of development," he said and remarked that the region is regaining its identity as "Paradise on Earth", leaving behind the difficult days of the past.

Modi said the Kashmir Valley will soon be connected by train and there is enthusiasm among people about it.

He also paid tributes to the seven people who were killed in a terror attack near the tunnel here on October 20 last year.

After inaugurating the project, the prime minister went inside the tunnel and interacted with project officials. He also met construction workers who worked meticulously amid harsh conditions to complete the tunnel.

He thanked the labourers who worked hard and also put their lives at stake for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and India.

"Despite the challenges, our resolve did not waver," the prime minister said while lauding the labourers for their resolve and commitment.

Admiring the beautiful snow-covered mountains and the delightful weather, Modi said that his eagerness to visit Jammu and Kashmir increased after seeing the recent pictures shared by the chief minister on social media.

He reminisced about his earlier days when he frequently visited the region while working for the BJP and mentioned spending considerable time in areas like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Ganderbal and Baramulla, often walking for hours and covering several kilometres.

Despite the heavy snowfall, the warmth of the people of Jammu and Kashmir made the cold unnoticeable, the prime minister said as the audience broke into applause.

Modi also spoke about the recent foundation stone laying of the Jammu Rail Division, a long-standing demand of the people.

He highlighted that the tunnel will significantly ease the lives of people in Sonamarg, Kargil and Leh.

The prime minister remarked that the tunnel will reduce the difficulties faced during avalanches, heavy snowfall and landslides, which often lead to road closures.

The prime minister noted that the actual construction of the Sonamarg Tunnel began in 2015 after his government came into power and said he was pleased that the tunnel's construction was completed under their administration.

"I have this mantra whatever project we announce, we only inaugurate those," he said and made it clear that the days are gone when projects were announced but nobody used to follow up on them.

Earlier Abdullah, while welcoming Modi, referred to his speech made on International Yoga Day last year and said, "You gave three very important points in your programme. You talked about 'dil ki duri' (distance between hearts) and 'Dilli se duri' (distance of people of Jammu and Kashmir with Delhi) and said you are trying to eliminate both these things."

He said it was an honour to have the prime minister inaugurating two important projects in Jammu and Kashmir within a span of 15 days. Last week, Modi virtually inaugurated the Jammu railway division.

"With such projects, not only the distance of the hearts but the distance from Delhi is also reduced," Abdullah said, thanking the PM for staying true to his words.

The chief minister said that people often meet him and ask when Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored.

"My heart says that very soon, Prime Minister, you will fulfil your third promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. And Jammu and Kashmir will once again get the status of a state," he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were also present at the inauguration.

This is Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly elections in September-October last year.

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore and comprises the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km length, an egress tunnel and approach roads.

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

It will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km per hour to 70 km per hour, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.

This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics, drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

