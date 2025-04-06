Malda (WB), April 6 (PTI) In a heartwarming display of unity, the streets of Malda in West Bengal on Sunday echoed not just with the chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' but with the spirit of togetherness.

As Ram Navami devotees marched through the city, members of the Muslim community stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their Hindu neighbours, sharing sweets and water bottles—an act that transcended religious boundaries in this minority-dominated town.

The annual Ram Navami procession, organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), drew thousands of saffron-clad participants waving flags and celebrating the birth of Lord Ram.

But what made this year's celebration exceptional was not just the scale of the turnout, it was the goodwill that flowed effortlessly across religious lines.

As the procession wound its way through the English Bazar locality, Muslim residents showered flower petals on passing devotees from rooftops and balconies.

A giant garland, shaped like India's map, had been arranged along the route — a symbol of national unity and pride.

"This is what India stands for — unity in diversity and communal harmony," said Mohammad Ali, a local shopkeeper who participated in the day's celebrations.

"We have always lived together in peace, and today, we are celebrating as one family," he said.

On a street, a group of Muslim men set up a refreshment stall, handing out water and sweets to tired devotees marching in the sun.

"It feels wonderful to be part of such a joyous occasion. Religion is not dividing us; it is bringing us together. We are all one — Hindus and Muslims — united in our love for this country," said Shyam Sundar, one of the participants in the Ram Navami programme.

Across Bengal, Ram Navami celebrations have sometimes been marked by tension over the last few years, particularly in areas with a history of communal friction.

But in Malda, the festival became a platform for solidarity this year.

"We want to spread a message of peace and brotherhood. In this time of rising tensions in many parts of the country, it is important for us to show that Hindus and Muslims can come together and celebrate as one," Mohammad Kamal, one of the residents who organised the refreshment drive, told a Bengali news channel.

Former minister and English Bazar municipality chairman Krishnnendu Narayan Chowdhury echoed the sentiment.

"This is the India I know — one where every community comes together for the common good," he said. "Here, people value peace and harmony above all. There is no room for division," the senior TMC leader said.

The display of unity comes just days after clashes broke out between two groups in Mothabari area and nearby regions of Malda district.

