Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to revamp the power supply system in the union territory and directed the concerned officers to increase the pace of work undertaken to ensure mitigation of power-related issues.

He called for removal of all bottlenecks that impede timely completion of augmentation and restoration work of various power projects.

The Lt governor directed the concerned officers to increase the pace of work undertaken to ensure mitigation of power-related issues to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

He passed strict instructions to remove all bottlenecks and hurdles that impede the timely completion of augmentation and restoration works of various power projects.

While taking a strong note of the delays in tendering and awarding of projects, the Lt governor asked the concerned officers to fix responsibility and take strict action for the non-compliances.

He also directed for initiating an inquiry into the erring matters and submit a report at the earliest.

In order to speed up the work on different power projects, Sinha directed the concerned officers to come up with a policy framework for procurement of spares and inventory.

A detailed presentation was given on "Updated status and Next steps" and a discussion was also held for immediate focus on the Jammu Division for ensuring adequate supply in the coming summers.

Pertinently, the Lieutenant governor has been emphasising on the need to mitigate the shortage of power supply in Jammu during summers, and in Kashmir region during winters. It is in this context that regular meetings are being chaired by him to closely monitor the progress on power reforms and reducing transmission and distribution losses in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt governor asked the Power Development Department to complete the digitisation work in the power sector on priority for its smooth functioning.

He was also informed that several site visits were carried out by the officers to get a first-hand review of the projects taken up to revamp power sector in the region.

