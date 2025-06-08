New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 300th birth anniversary event of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on Saturday and said she symbolises harmony and courage.

Later, in a social media post on X, CM Gupta described the queen as visionary who ruled with justice.

"Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar was not just a queen - she was a visionary who ruled with justice, policy, harmony and indomitable courage and gave a new identity to Indian women power through her leadership. Her entire life is an indelible example of nation building, public welfare and women empowerment. The inspiring life of Queen Mother Ahilyabai not only empowers the role of women in Indian history, but also proves that a visionary woman can lay the foundation of a prosperous and welfare nation with her wisdom, policies and courage. His memory is both an ideal and an inspiration for us" .

"She is not just a queen, she is a symbol of policy, harmony and courage - an indelible inspiration for women's leadership. Her life tells us that even a woman can lead an entire era," CM Gupta said.

Union Minister of State SPS Baghel ji and Harsh Malhotra ji were also present at the event.

Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered for her people-centric policies, deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected the life of women. She encouraged the education of women and their participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Her contributions were wide-ranging from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices created by her have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time. (ANI)

