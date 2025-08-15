New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Delhi to mark the 79th Independence Day.

Earlier, he extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation, paying tribute to the sacrifices of India's heroes and urged the citizens to contribute towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

In a post on his X account, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Greetings to all fellow Indians on our Independence Day. This day is not just a celebration of our freedom but a sacred remembrance of the courage, sacrifice and supreme selflessness of countless heroes who gave us the honour of a free India. Let us take inspiration from their ideals and work together to build a secure, strong and prosperous 'Viksit Bharat'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Independence Day, urging people to work harder, fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters, and contribute to building towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X

To mark the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi area, to the PM.

The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the I-Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, accompanied by floral arrangements themed around the operation.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals will be showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal will pilot the aircraft.

Approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.

To promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India for the first time on the evening of Independence Day celebrations. The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country. (ANI)

