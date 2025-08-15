President Droupadi Murmu, paying tribute at National War Memorial with CDS, and three chiefs of armed forces (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to the bravehearts at Delhi's national war memorial on Independence Day, honouring those who made the supreme sacrifice in the armed conflicts of Independent India.

The president was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, with all five of them marching to the memorial while being drenched in heavy rain. The wreath was also carried by two women Air Force officers.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Visionary Blueprint for Bharat at 2047 in Bold I-Day Address (Watch Video).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth were also present at the memorial.

Earlier on August 14, President Murmu approved 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards to the armed forces and central armed police forces personnel on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

Also Read | Dry Day Today on 15 August in India for 79th Independence Day 2025: Sale of Alcohol Prohibited in Liquor Shops, Bars and Restaurants Across the Country.

"These are: 04 Kirti Chakras; 15 Vir Chakras; 16 Shaurya Chakras; 02 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry); 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry); 06 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry); 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry); 07 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals; 09 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Yudh Seva Medals," an official release said.

"The President has also approved 290 Mention-in-Despatches - 115 personnel of the Indian Army, 05 of the Indian Navy, 167 of the Indian Air Force and 03 of the Border Roads Development Board (BRDB)," it added.

Meanwhile, Vir Chakra has been awarded to nine Indian Air Force officers for their brave contributions in the service of the nation during Operation Sindoor.

The Vir Chakra has been awarded to nine Indian Air Force officers, including fighter pilots, who targeted terrorist groups' headquarters in Pakistan's Muridke and Bahawalpur and the neighbouring country's military assets.

Group Captains (GP) Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Manish Arora, Animesh Patni, Kunal Kalra, Wing commanders (WG CDR) Joy Chandra, Squadron Leaders (Sqn Ldr) Sarthak Kumar, Siddhant Singh, Rizwan Malik, Flight Lieutenant (FLT LT) Aarshveer Singh Thakur have been awarded Vir Chakra.

The Indian Air Force has brought down at least six Pakistani aircraft in the action. Vir Chakra is a military bravery award presented to wartime heroes for their gallant actions on the battlefield. It is third in line after Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.

The national war memorial honours the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the armed conflicts of Independent India, including in 1999 Kargil war, 1961 war in Goa, and multiple other operations like Operation Pawan, and Operation Rakshak.

The monument, spread over 40 acres blends well with the aesthetics of the area, and was unveiled on February 25, 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)