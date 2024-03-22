Kohima, Mar 22 (PTI) Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha Friday filed the nomination for the elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.

Lotha is the first candidate to submit the nomination documents for the Lok Sabha seat.

He filed the nomination papers before the Commissioner Nagaland & Returning Officer for Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency, Sushil Kumar Patel.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has announced fielding Dr Chumben Murry, the consensus candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Alliance, while the Congress nominated its state president S Supongmeren Jamir for the contest.

Both of them are yet to submit their nomination documents.

Filing of nomination commenced on March 20 and will end on March 27 at 3 pm.

The election for the lone seat in Nagaland will be held on April 19.

