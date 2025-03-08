New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Student leaders under the banner of the INDIA Alliance Student Organisation on Saturday voiced strong opposition to the government's policies affecting students, including the new UGC draft, the National Education Policy (NEP), and the issue of exam paper leaks.

A joint press conference was held under the banner of the INDIA Alliance Student Organisation, with participation from Congress' student wing - National Students' Union of India, the student wing of CPI (ML)- All India Students' Association (AISA), the student wing of CPI (M) - Students' Federation of India, All India Students' Federation and other student organisations, according to a statement.

Most of these student organisations are affiliated with INDIA bloc parties.

During the conference, the student leaders raised several key issues, including the alliance's strong rejection of the new UGC draft, arguing that it compromises university transparency and enables arbitrary political appointments of Vice-Chancellors, which could lead to corruption in higher education institutions.

They also opposed the NEP 2020 for promoting privatisation and centralisation, making quality education less accessible, particularly for students from marginalised backgrounds, the statement said.

The ban on student union elections was condemned as an attack on democratic values, with the alliance demanding their immediate restoration, it said.

Concerns were also raised about the failure to fill reserved seats, the discontinuation of scholarships, and the declining representation of marginalized students in higher education, it stated.

Additionally, the repeated paper leaks of UGC NET, CUET, and NEET were cited as evidence of large-scale corruption within the National Testing Agency (NTA), jeopardising the future of millions of students, it said.

To protest these issues, the student unions announced a nationwide mobilisation from March 17 to March 22, 2025. This will be followed by a mass rally on March 24 at Jantar Mantar at 11 am, with participation from educationists and former UGC chairpersons, it added.

NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary accused the government of dismantling the education system for political gain.

"We demand an immediate rollback of these policies, the restoration of student union elections, and transparency in university administration," he said.

