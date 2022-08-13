Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): As India celebrates 75 years of Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has planned a series of special events to mark the glorious occasion.

India is all set to commemorate its 75th Independence Day on August 15 this year with celebrations around the theme - 'Nation First, Always First'.

Also Read | 'ATF Price Fall Would Benefit Aviation Sector', Says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

However, in Kashmir, the occasion is also special because the UT and central authorities have been making zealous efforts to usher in a new era of development and harmony. After the abrogation of Article 370, strong efforts are being made to attract investment and boost employment in the region.

However, to foil inimical designs, security arrangements have also been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

Also Read | India's First Digital Lok Adalat Registers Over 69 Lakh Cases Across Rajasthan, Maharashtra.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would preside over the main Independence Day function to be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.

The Central Reserve Police Force on Friday organised a massive walkathon rally in the Budgam area. The event was conducted under the aegis of the CRPF 181 battalion. The rally was arranged as part of the ongoing "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations saw numerous participants from across the region.

In a signal of changed ground realities, the families of two fugitive terrorists hoisted the Tricolour at their residences in Doda under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. "We always hoist the Tiranga on Independence day. My brother is in Pakistan. He was underage when he went. We want him to come back," says a member of one of these families.

The Youth Services and Sports Department of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday organised a Tiranga Shikara rally at the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is the campaign launched by the Government of India to encourage every citizen of our great nation to bring home the tricolour and hoist it with pride.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign' under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav is a big hit in Jammu and Kashmir with a large number of people joining the celebrations to mark the 75 years of India's Independence.

Various activities are being conducted by different departments and schools across the Kashmir Valley as part of this initiative.

Earlier on August 5, J-K LG Sinha flagged off 'The Great India Run' from the iconic Lal Chowk Srinagar, where the marathoners were supposed to cover a distance of more than 800 kilometres from Srinagar to New Delhi with the message of peace and national integration. This run was also dedicated to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Meanwhile, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav is a big hit in Jammu and Kashmir with a large number of people joining the celebrations to mark the 75 years of India's Independence.

The common citizens, politicians and soldiers are jointly campaigning to show patriotism toward the country.

In Kupwara, the councillor of Ward 4 Lateef Ahmad hoisted the National Flag at his residence to mark the celebrations.

People in the Kashmir Valley are willingly and enthusiastically hoisting flags at their buildings - be it homes, hotels or restaurants.

Women and young girls in the Baramulla District of North Kashmir volunteered to stitch Tiranga for the houses in far-flung villages of Trikanjan and Bernate in Boniyar Tehsil close to the Line of Control (LoC) rose to the occasion. Tiranga fluttering high in all houses close to LoC is a matter of pride and determination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)