New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Leaders of the INDIA bloc will stage a protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar on Monday at 10.30 am against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

On July 25, several opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha submitted Suspension of Business notices, demanding a discussion on the SIR issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Also Read | India Must Transform Into a 'Lion', Not Just Remain a 'Golden Bird', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Lok Sabha on Monday is set to discuss key legislations, including a high-stakes special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' India's military response to the Pahalgham terror attack.

After an opening week marked with adjournments, the lower house of Parliament is set to discuss the country's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor as per the list of business notice issued by Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'Spends Day Sleeping and Using Drugs', Says Mossad-Linked X Account.

The first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament witnessed major disruptions with the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindhoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to take part in the discussion in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the discussion in the Lok Sabha. He may also intervene in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Sources said discussion on Operation Sindoor will begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, sources said.TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are expected to participate in the discussion on Op Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. The sources said the party has been allotted 30 minutes.

From the Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav, and MP Rajiv Rai will participate in the debate. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the debate on Operation Sindoor will be held for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on July 28 and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on July 29.

"All issues cannot be discussed together... The opposition has raised several issues, like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and others. We have told them that Operation Sindoor will be discussed first. We will decide which issues to discuss after that. Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29)," Rijiju told reporters.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have sought the government's clarification over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Opposition parties had been demanding PM Modi's presence during the debate. Since PM Modi travelled abroad on a two-nation visit this week, the discussion has been scheduled for next week.

The first week of the Monsoon Parliament session witnessed repeated disruptions and adjournments. Several opposition parliamentarians submitted adjournment motions and suspension of business notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Sunday that out of 7.89 crore registered voters in Bihar, over 7.24 crore electors have submitted their enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) held from June 24 to July 25, reflecting a 91.69 per cent participation rate.

The Commission described the SIR as a "massive and successful citizen participation effort" across the state, aimed at enhancing the accuracy of the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming assembly elections. According to the official press note released by the ECI, the enumeration exercise was launched to verify and update voter records across all 38 districts of Bihar.

The ECI said, "The first aim of SIR was participation of all electors and all political parties," adding that the role of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Booth Level Agents (BLAs), volunteers, and political party workers contributed significantly to the process.

According to the ECI, the number of Booth Level Agents rose by over 16 per cent, with major increases seen in the CPI(M) (1083%), Congress (105%), and CPI(ML) (542%). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw a 3 per cent increase, while RJD and JD(U) reported modest increases in their BLA counts.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited each registered elector's residence, distributing and collecting forms in at least three rounds. Additional efforts targeted urban voters, young first-time voters, and temporary migrants from Bihar.

To reach migrants, a full-page Hindi advertisement was issued in 246 newspapers, and the CEO of Bihar wrote to all States and UTs, asking them to assist migrants from Bihar in completing their enumeration forms. The ECI revealed that nearly 29 lakh forms were filled online or downloaded, with over 16 lakh submissions made digitally.

The Commission stated that the Draft Electoral Roll will be published on August 1, and electors or political parties will have until September 1, 2025, to file claims and objections. EROs and AEROs have been deployed across Bihar to oversee the scrutiny process.

The ECI also clarified that names in the electoral rolls will not be deleted without a proper notice and written order by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), as per SIR guidelines.

Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has also revealed that approximately 35 lakh electors are either untraced or have permanently migrated from their registered addresses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)