New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A total of 14,31,819 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

A total number of 57,86,57,484 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24,602 recoveries, and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far, 92,63,68,608 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. (ANI)

