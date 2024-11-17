New Delhi, November 17: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight trial of its long-range hypersonic missile on November 16, 2024, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1500km for all the Services of the Indian Armed Forces.

The missile was tracked by various range systems, deployed in multiple domains. The flight data obtained from down-range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with a high degree of accuracy. This missile has been indigenously developed by the laboratories of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad along with various other DRDO laboratories and Industry Partners. India Set to Test over 1,000 Km Strike Range Anti-ship Ballistic Missile.

The flight trial was carried out in the presence of senior scientists of DRDO and the Armed Forces. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces and the Industry for the successful flight trial of the country's first long-range hypersonic mission, and termed it a historic achievement. In a post on X, the Defence Minister described the event as a historic moment, emphasizing that this major achievement has placed India among a handful of nations with the capability to develop such advanced and critical military technologies. India Successfully Test-fires Long-range Cruise Missile.

"India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting a flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies. I congratulate Team DRDO India, our Armed Forces and the Industry for stupendous achievement," Rajnath Singh posted on X. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO also congratulated team DRDO for their active contribution to this successful mission.

