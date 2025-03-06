New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) India on Thursday deplored an incident of security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's trip to the UK.

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Share Market Opens Flat, Sensex Above 73,600, Nifty Drops 12.65 Points.

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists," he said.

"We deplore the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," Jaiswal added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 06, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Specific details of the incident are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)