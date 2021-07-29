New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has achieved the target of doubling of tiger population four years ahead of schedule of the Saint Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi extended his greeting to the wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation on the occasion of International Tiger Day.

"On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70 per cent of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population.

"India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. The last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population. India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation," he tweeted.

He further said that India's strategy of tiger conservation attaches topmost importance to involving local communities.

"We are also inspired by our centuries-old ethos of living in harmony with all flora and fauna with whom we share our great planet," PM Modi added.

The Saint Petersburg declaration on tiger conservation was signed in 2010. In the meeting, it was decided to celebrate July 29 as Global Tiger Day across the world to create awareness on tiger conservation. (ANI)

