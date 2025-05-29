New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) India and the European Union (EU) will conduct a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean next month in line with their growing defence and strategic cooperation.

The three-day joint exercise, beginning Sunday, will involve Indian Navy warships and two frigates, one from Italy and another from Spain, deployed with the European Union Naval Force as part of Operation Atalanta.

"The joint exercise will focus on advanced counter-piracy operations, interoperability, tactical manoeuvres, and enhanced communication protocols, reflecting the growing maritime security cooperation between the two sides," the EU said on Thursday.

India and the EU are looking at expanding maritime security cooperation with a view to promote shared assessment, coordination and interoperability.

The Indian Navy has been providing escort to vessels chartered by the World Food Programme in coordination with Operation Atalanta.

"The EU and India share a strong commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region," the EU said in a statement.

"This commitment is underpinned by the respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, democracy, rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, and peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, especially the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," it said.

The joint exercise will build on the visit to India by the EU College of Commissioners led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in February.

One of the key deliverables of that visit was enhanced engagement on maritime domain awareness in order to promote shared assessment, coordination and interoperability.

The fourth EU-India maritime security dialogue, held in March, emphasised the need for cooperation to counter illicit maritime activities and explore new joint maritime initiatives aligned with the objectives of the joint exercise.

Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, the operation commander of Operation Atalanta, visited India in April to bolster cooperation with the Indian Navy.

Launched in 2008 to tackle piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Aden, Operation Atalanta's mandate has evolved over the years.

It encompasses a broad range of security challenges, including counter-narcotics, arms smuggling, and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Horn of Africa and western Indian Ocean.

Warships from EU member states deployed with Operation Atalanta in the Indian Ocean have conducted passing exercises or "passex" with the Indian Navy in the past.

